DICV partners with Mahindra MSTC Recycling-owned facility

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-02-2022 17:02 IST | Created: 21-02-2022 17:02 IST
Daimler India Commercial Vehicles (DICV) on Wednesday said it has inked a partnership with CERO, a scrappage and steel recycling facility owned by Mahindra MSTC Recycling.

The partnership offers robust support and hassle-free service to owners, helping them to scrap their end of life (ELV) commercial vehicles and replace them with new BharatBenz trucks.

“Scrappage is an important step towards reducing carbon footprint and old, polluting vehicles from Indian roads, which is the need of the hour. This is an opportunity for customers to replace their old fleet with new, BSVI BharatBenz trucks, manufactured locally in India with a high standard of safety, quality, comfort and state of the art technology,'' DICV Managing Director & CEO Satyakam Arya said in a statement.

The company sees great potential for new truck sales with the effective implementation of the scrappage policy, he added.

''The arrangement with DICV is going to focus on making the entire process hassle-free for customers and strengthen the reach and benefit all the customers who are looking for solutions for scrapping their old vehicles and replacing them with DICV vehicles,'' Mahindra Intertrade Managing Director Sumit Issar stated.

