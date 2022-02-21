Ana Maria "Penny" Bongatowas felicitated as Passion Vista's "The Global Icon 2021"

New Delhi [India], February 21 (ANI/ATK): Unified Brainz celebrated third anniversary of its international magazine - Passion Vista with most eminent personalities in its exclusive edition "The Global Icon 2021" which was launched virtually on 31st January 2022. Philippines was a leading country in Asia, when Ana Maria Sicangco Bongato, fondly called Penny was growing up. As she became older, she witnessed how other Asian countries progressed with will and skill. Passionately patriotic, this motivated her to do something for the Filipino people, a dream she realised four years ago when she gave up her successful corporate career to turn full-time coach and consultant.

Today, Penny is a Canfield certified Trainer in the Success Principles and Certified in the Canfield Methodology, Life and Career Coach, Motivational Speaker, Educator, and Author. She has trained more than 50,000 Filipinos on the success principles and delivered presentations all across the globe. Her effectiveness was acknowledged when she was honoured as one of 'Top 100 Filipinos to Follow on LinkedIn for Inspiration and Learning 2019, 2020, 2021'.

Speaking about the passion that drives her, says, "My life purpose is to help transform the lives of 100,000 Filipinos; to motivate them to dream bigger and aspire for more. I want a better country, and soon a first world nation." Penny chose to realise her dreams by "never stop learning", a mantra that has been an anchor all her life. She has experienced many challenges in her career - She went from engineering to information technology, to customer service, to human resources, and finally, training and coaching. "As I grow older and wiser, I want to constantly learn in all aspects of my life. During this pandemic, my learning journey has been especially challenging but rewarding. I've been learning new things on technology, online teaching, self-care, and motivating others as well as myself. I continue to upskill in different areas of my life," she shares.

2021 was one of Penny's most successful years as a consultant, trainer, and coach. "I've been out of the corporate world for four years. Even with the pandemic, I know I still have a lot to offer. With the online shift, getting new clients was a challenge at first. But, since I've already built a name in the Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) industry in the country, I was prepared. Being part of LinkedIn's Top Filipinos to Follow since 2019 also gave me an edge," she says. Not one to believe in luck, Penny opines luck is when opportunity and preparedness meet. Her biggest opportunity was becoming a Certified Trainer in the Success Principles and the Canfield Methodology. Penny has been privileged to learn from Jack Canfield - America's #1 success coach, bestselling author, and originator of the Chicken Soup for the Soul series. "The principles I've learned serve as the cornerstone of what I love to do - working with people and transforming lives. These principles are my coaching tools. My three books - Career Shift; Ask for a Bigger Blanket; and, Forward Shift: Managing Your Life in the Time of a Pandemic was a result of interviewing more than 30 coaches and mentors across the world."

A firm believer in the adage, 'Your limitation is your imagination', Penny says, "The Filipino people are my inspiration. We can do more and deserve more. Filipinos can be truly successful in all aspects of life. With grit and resilience, there is no goal we cannot achieve." Super achiever Penny is certainly a testament to her statement. She was Employee No. 1 of the biggest contact center in the Philippines (Convergys, now Concentrix) in 2003, which now has more than 85,000 employees in the country. She led the industry-academia team in developing the Service Management Program (SMP), a curriculum for the colleges and universities to bridge the skills gap, which was recognized as the 2017 PMAP's People Program of the Year. To know about Penny www.passionvista.com or to nominate for upcoming projects email info@passionvista.com

As a life and career coach, she had instant impact and was included in LinkedIn's Top 100 Filipinos to Follow for Inspiration and Motivation in 2019, 2020 & 2021. She made it to the list once again as Linkedin's Top 100 (#13) Filipino Women to Follow for Inspiration in 2021. All this in addition to being a popular published author of three books! A veritable catalyst of change, Penny has transformed innumerous lives with her sharp observation and valuable insights.

