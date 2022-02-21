InterGlobe Aviation shares fall 2 pc after Rakesh Gangwal's resignation

Shares of InterGlobe Aviation Ltd declined nearly 2 per cent on Monday after its co-promoter Rakesh Gangwal resigned from the company's board.

On BSE, the shares ended at Rs 2,080, lower by 1.9 per cent over the previous close. On NSE, the scrip closed at Rs 2,079, a loss of 1.78 per cent. IndiGo's co-promoter Rakesh Gangwal on Friday resigned from the board of directors of parent company InterGlobe Aviation.

He further stated that he will gradually reduce his equity stake in the airline over the next five years. Gangwal and his related entities own around 37 per cent stake in this company. Rahul Bhatia and his related entities own around 38 per cent in InterGlobe Aviation.

