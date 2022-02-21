Left Menu

Kalpataru Power Transmission shares jump over 3 pc on merger announcement with JMC

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-02-2022 17:21 IST | Created: 21-02-2022 17:21 IST
  • India

Shares of Kalpataru Power Transmission Ltd on Monday surged over three per cent after the company announced its merger with JMC Projects (India) Ltd.

On the BSE, the scrip gained 3.03 per cent to close at Rs 401.15.

Intra-day, it traded at a high of Rs 409.45.

Similarly, on the National Stock Exchange (NSE), the scrip jumped 3.2 per cent to end at Rs 401.5.

It touched an intra-day high of Rs 410.

On Saturday, the company announced its merger with JMC Projects (India) Ltd, which will create one of the largest engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) companies in the country.

With the appointed date of April 1, 2022, the merger process is expected to be completed in the fourth quarter of FY23, it added.

