PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 21-02-2022 18:17 IST | Created: 21-02-2022 17:50 IST
HDFC Life's Latest Digital Campaign Emphasises the Need for Adequate Life Insurance Cover
'AdhuraNahiPuraInsurance' Mumbai, Maharashtra, India (NewsVoir) HDFC Life, one of India's leading life insurers, constantly endeavors to create greater awareness of life insurance among consumers.

In its latest campaign, 'AdhuraNahiPuraInsurance', HDFC Life has taken forward the concept of Human Life Value (HLV) to enable consumers to understand the need for adequate life insurance and calculate life insurance cover in line with their financial & life goals. Often individuals purchase inadequate life cover and remain underinsured. This could be detrimental to the family's well-being in case something were to happen to the breadwinner. The purpose of life insurance is to act as a replacement for income in the absence of the earning family member. Through this campaign, HDFC Life aims to encourage individuals to calculate their ideal life cover with the help of the Human Life Value Calculator (HLV) available on the Company's website at www.hdfclife.com/financial-tools-calculators. The campaign comprises a series of three films featuring the talented Pratik Gandhi where the protagonist is present in situations that depict the consequences of inadequate preparation. The cases are relatable, and the scenes are witty, showcasing how 'adhaadhura' or incomplete actions will land you in a pickle. Click here to watch the films. Speaking on the campaign, Vishal Subharwal, Head - Marketing, Digital Business, and E-commerce, HDFC Life said, "India has a large population that is either uninsured or underinsured, leading to a high protection gap. With an increase in the young working population, there is a greater need for life insurance to secure the breadwinner in the family. Further, the pandemic has enhanced the need for a financial safety net. Human Life Value calculation should ideally be the first step while purchasing life insurance. It ensures that the cover is adequate and fulfills the purpose of the policy. Through this campaign, we aim to create greater awareness of the need for adequate life insurance cover. The films are short, simple, and convey the message effectively. We hope to reach out to a larger audience and enable them to secure their future financially." About HDFC Life HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited ('HDFC Life' / 'Company') is a joint venture between HDFC Ltd., India's leading housing finance institution, and abide (Mauritius Holdings) 2006 Limited, a global investment company.

Established in 2000, HDFC Life is a leading long-term life insurance solutions provider in India, offering a range of individual and group insurance solutions that meet various customer needs such as Protection, Pension, Savings, Investment, Annuity, and Health. As of December 31, 2021, the Company had 39 individual and 13 group products in its portfolio, along with 7 optional rider benefits, catering to a diverse range of customer needs. HDFC Life continues to benefit from its increased presence across the country having a wide reach with 372 branches and additional distribution touch-points through several new tie-ups and partnerships. The count of our partnerships is over 300, comprising traditional partners such as NBFCs, MFIs, and SFBs, and including new-ecosystem partners. The Company has a strong base of financial consultants.

For more information, please visit our website, www.hdfclife.com. You may also connect with us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and LinkedIn. Image 1:HDFC Life - 'AdhuraNahiPuraInsurance' Image 2: Vishal Subharwal, Head - Marketing, Digital Business, and E-commerce, HDFC Life

