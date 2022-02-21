Left Menu

Polytrade bags the “Best Financial Institution of the Year” award presented by the Governor of Maharashtra at Raj Bhavan

Polytrade platform aims to transform the traditional Trade finance industry by providing SME borrowers access to low interest and swift financing by freeing up the critical working capital tapped in the crypto universe.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 21-02-2022 17:52 IST | Created: 21-02-2022 17:52 IST
Polytrade bags the “Best Financial Institution of the Year” award presented by the Governor of Maharashtra at Raj Bhavan
  • Country:
  • India

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 21: Polytrade finance, a Decentralized Trade finance platform backed by Blockchain technology, has been awarded the “Best Financial Institution of the Year” for supporting & empowering SMEs. The esteemed award was presented to Piyush Gupta, Founder and CEO, Polytrade, by Shri Bhagat Singh Koshyari, Hon’ble Governor of Maharashtra at Rajbhavan, in the presence of many prominent personalities. The Award ceremony was jointly convened by the SME Chamber of India & Maharashtra Industrial and Economic Development Association on February 13, 2022. Polytrade was founded in 2014 by IIT-Bombay graduate Piyush Gupta to support Indian SMEs struggling for working capital for a myriad of reasons, including lack of understanding around some trade finance instruments, lack of collateral, high cost of borrowing, and exhaustion of credit limits. Polytrade platform aims to transform the traditional Trade finance industry by providing SME borrowers access to low interest and swift financing by freeing up the critical working capital tapped in the crypto universe. Polytrade aims to boost the business growth of SMEs where liquidity is not a hindrance. Mr. Piyush Gupta, Founder & CEO, Polytrade, “We are absolutely honored to receive this recognition. This award will further drive us on our quest to transform the Trade Finance industry with new edge technology and empower the SMEs in India.” Mr. Chandrakant Salunkhe, Founder & President, SME Chamber of India, “Polytrade platform gives a holistic solution to the SMEs by providing easy access to working capital thereby, empowering the SME sector of India.

PWR PWR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
J&K: 'Janbhagidari Portal' moved to different server for speed

J&K: 'Janbhagidari Portal' moved to different server for speed

 India
2
'Call of Duty' to let users destroy cheaters with automatic god mode

'Call of Duty' to let users destroy cheaters with automatic god mode

 United States
3
EXCLUSIVE-Trump's Truth Social app set for release Monday in Apple App Store, per executive

EXCLUSIVE-Trump's Truth Social app set for release Monday in Apple App Store...

 United States
4
Scientists who treated HIV infected patient with special stem-cell transplant, suggest it as possible cure

Scientists who treated HIV infected patient with special stem-cell transplan...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022