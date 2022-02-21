Euro zone bond yields edge back lower again on Ukraine news

Euro zone government bond yields dipped on Monday, reversing an earlier rise, after the Kremlin said there were no concrete plans for a summit between Russia and the United States over Ukraine. Reports that Russian President Vladimir Putin and his U.S. counterpart Joe Biden had in principle agreed to a summit had pushed up yields on safe-haven bonds such as Germany at the start of the trading session.

But the optimism soon ebbed after Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said a phone call or meeting between Russia's Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Joe Biden could be set up at any time, but there were no concrete plans yet for a summit. Germany's 10-year Bund yield was a touch lower on the day at around 0.20%, with strong business activity data from across the euro area preventing a bigger fall.

Most other euro zone bond yields were also a tad lower with the exception of Italy. "It's a case of will they, won't they," Rabobank senior rates strategist Lyn-Graham Taylor said, referring to the chances of a summit.

"So, headline trading is difficult and judging what is going to happen next is tricky, so we've seen euro bond markets almost reverse their yields rise this morning and the strong PMIs are a bit of a side show." IHS Markit's Flash Composite Purchasing Managers' Index jumped to a five-month high of 55.8 in February from 52.3 in January, significantly above the median 52.7 forecast in a Reuters poll.

Improving demand for services pushed business activity across Germany's private sector to a six-month high in February, the German flash PMI showed. Bert Colijn, senior euro zone economist at ING, said the euro area PMI suggested a recent dip in economic activity could be much milder than expected, while labour market pressures continued to build and second-round effects meant more broad-based price pressures.

"Expect this to add to hawkish pressures ahead of the European Central Bank March meeting," he said in a note. That perception alongside a selloff in risk assets on the latest Ukraine headlines kept peripheral bond markets on the back-foot.

Italy's 10-year bond yield was last up 3 basis points at 1.88%, and its spread over Germany wider at around 167 bps. Money markets price in 40 basis points worth of rate hikes in total from the ECB by year-end, down from roughly 50 bps a week ago.

Overall trading in bond markets was subdued with U.S. markets closed for a holiday.

