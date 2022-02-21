Planet Smart City plans to raise 60 mln euros to expand business in India, other countries

London-based proptech firm Planet Smart City plans to raise 60 million euros (nearly Rs 510 crore) to grow its business across many countries, including India.

Planet Smart City, a global leader in smart affordable housing, said in a statement on Monday that it has launched a ''€60 million capital raise to accelerate the group's ambitious business plans.'' It has presence in India through a joint venture with Pune-based Kolte-Patil Developers Ltd. The company has plans to expand to Mumbai and Bangalore.

Since its establishment in 2015, Planet Smart City, which specialises in large-scale projects that create smart neighbourhoods and affordable homes, has raised more than 160 million euros from 390 institutional and private investors.

In 2021, the group recorded revenues of about USD 105 million dollars (93 million euros), doubling the result of 2020 which had been USD 52 million dollars.

''The €60m capital increase is aimed at accelerating the implementation of Planet's ambitious business plan that includes the launch of approximately 54 smart projects over the next three years (a total of over 40,000 housing units),'' the statement said.

This will provide a platform to help establish Planet as a world leader in the affordable housing segment by 2030 with more than 45,000 homes sold each year.

Giovanni Savio, Co-Founder and Global CEO of Planet Smart City said: ''The design of new large-scale residential real estate developments is increasingly characterised by a multidisciplinary approach: technological innovation, digitalisation of services, and solutions that promote sociality.'' Planet Smart City is the only global company that integrates these concepts into an innovative and scalable offer for affordable housing, he claimed.

''Our unique approach is also increasingly recognised by sector players who are looking at Planet to be involved in their projects and co-create first smart neighbourhoods in Dallas. In India, we have planned 20+ smart solutions for project 'Universe' at 'Life Republic' township in Hinjewadi, Pune. We will continue to expand this successful association,'' Savio said.

Planet Smart City said its approach completely transforms the classic real estate business model whereby revenues come exclusively from the sale of properties.

Its digital business unit generates revenues from the management of services offered to the community and data analytics. This also enables it to continue to reinvest in its neighbourhoods for the long-term.

Planet Smart City is a global leading proptech company that designs and builds neighbourhoods in countries with high housing deficits and works in partnership with real estate developers around the world to improve quality of life.

The research, development and integration of these innovative solutions is undertaken by subsidiary Planet Idea, which operates through multidisciplinary Competence Centres in Turin (Italy) and Pune (India).

Planet Idea has also launched Planet App, a digital platform of high value-added services that also facilitates communication between residents in Planet Smart City's neighbourhoods.

The Planet Smart City model has been proven in Brazil where four projects are underway. In 2020, the business expanded into India through a partnership with Kolte Patil. In Italy, the company collaborates with leading real estate developers in numerous smart social housing projects.

