"e6 - India's first model to adopt BYD blade battery technology"

BYD (Build Your Dreams) India, a subsidiary of the Warren Buffett-backed EV maker BYD, on Monday announced e6, the country's first premium eMPV launched by it recently for the B2B segment, is India's first model to be powered by its 'revolutionary' Blade Battery.

e6, India's first premium electric multi purpose vehicle was launched in India in November 2021 with an aim to revolutionise the eMPV segment starting with a B2B push, a company release said.

''The All-New e6 is extremely safe, spacious, reliable, cost-saving, environmentally friendly and equipped with both fast and slow charging function, making it a complete package for the B2B segment. All new energy vehicles from BYD will come with the ultra-safe Blade Battery. In addition, the company will also provide its Blade Battery to other leading OEMs globally, thus leading the electric revolution globally,'' it said.

Launched in 2020, Blade Battery ''is the only battery that successfully passes the nail penetration test, the most rigorous way to test the thermal runaway of batteries.'' Sanjay Gopalakrishnan, Head-Electric Passenger Vehicle- BYD India Private Limited, said, ''we give battery safety the highest priority when it comes to our EVs. It is a matter of great pride that this technology will now be a highlight in all BYD pure electric products in our country. This will assure all our customers that BYD's pure electric products offer safety and reliability of the highest standards with best-in-class design and performance.'' ''We are keen on bringing many more variants apart from the e6 when we start serving India's B2C segment equipped with blade battery technology,'' he added. In addition to solving the issue of range – once a limitation to the development of traditional lithium iron phosphate batteries – Blade Battery can also support fast charging, the release said.

