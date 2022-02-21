Watching geo-political situation carefully, keen on listing in March: LIC chief

Amid volatility in stock markets generated by tension between Russia and the US over Ukraine, LIC chairman M R Kumar on Monday said that the insurance behemoth was watching the geo-political situation carefully, though it was keen on listing of the IPO in March.

The Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) has already filed the DRHP with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) for its initial public offering (IPO).

''We are watching the situation closely and carefully...but we are very keen on having listing in March,'' Kumar said, when asked about the impact of the evolving geopolitical situation on the upcoming IPO.

This would be the biggest ever IPO, which proposes to raise Rs 63,000 crore by selling 5 per cent government stake through offer for sale (OFS).

There is some shadow of geopolitical tension between Russia and NATO over Ukraine on foreign capital outflow from India.

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) have withdrawn a net Rs 18,856 crore from the Indian markets in February so far amid geopolitical tensions and chances of a rate hike by the US Federal Reserve.

As per depositories data, overseas investors took out Rs 15,342 crore from equities and Rs 3,629 crore from the bonds market between February 1-18. At the same time, they invested Rs 115 crore in hybrid instruments.

This translates into a net outflow of Rs 18,856 crore during the period under review. This is the fifth consecutive month of foreign fund outflows.

The LIC public issue would be the biggest IPO in the history of the Indian stock market. Once listed, LIC's market valuation would be comparable to top companies like RIL and TCS.

The IPO of LIC is expected by March and the proceeds would be crucial to meet the revised disinvestment target of Rs 78,000 crore in the current fiscal.

LIC's share capital was raised from Rs 100 crore to Rs 6,325 crore during September last year to help facilitate the IPO.

Last month, LIC reported a profit after tax of Rs 1,437 crore for the first half of the financial year 2021-22 as compared with Rs 6.14 crore in the year-ago period.

