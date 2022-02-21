Maratha outfits in Nashik to support Rajya Sabha MP's fast for quota

Maratha outfits in Nashik will support Rajya Sabha MP Chhatrapati Sambhajiraje's indefinite fast starting from February 26 in Mumbai seeking quota for the community.

Chhava Krantiveer Sanghatana founder president and Maratha Kranti Morcha state convener Karan Gaikar on Monday said people here will support Sambhajiraje as his agitation was for the betterment of the community.

