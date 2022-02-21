Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-02-2022 21:46 IST | Created: 21-02-2022 21:46 IST
Adani, Ballard Power to explore investment in hydrogen fuel cell
Adani Group and Ballard Power Systems have joined hands to evaluate a joint investment in hydrogen fuel cells manufacturing in India.

Under the MoU, both parties will examine various options to cooperate, including potential collaboration for fuel cell manufacturing in India, Adani group said in a statement.

Hydrogen is increasingly viewed as a critical medium for the decarbonization of energy, industry, and mobility.

Adani aims to be one of the largest green hydrogen producers in the world through accelerated investment in renewable energy.

Efforts under the MoU will be anchored by Adani New Industries Limited (ANIL), the newly formed subsidiary of Adani Enterprises, focused on generation of green hydrogen, including downstream products, green electricity generation, manufacture of electrolyzers and wind turbines, among others, it stated.

''Green hydrogen is the fuel of the future and fuel cells will be a game-changer in India’s energy transition,'' Vneet S Jaain, Director, Adani New Industries Limited (ANIL), said.

''Our ability to build a world-class green hydrogen value chain will be critical in facilitating the energy transition and we are excited to partner with Ballard, a global leader in fuel cell technology, to create a shared fuel cell ecosystem in India.

''We will be deploying innovative use cases across our businesses with fuel cell trucks, mining equipment, marine vessels, off-road vehicles, and critical industrial power. We will shape the industry through this strategic collaboration.'' “We are excited to partner with Adani given Gautam Adani’s inspiring leadership and the highly complementary assets across the group portfolio,” said Randy MacEwen, Ballard’s President & CEO in the statement.

India represents a new growth opportunity for Ballard, and we look forward to working with the Adani group to support and accelerate their energy transition and decarbonization goals, MacEwen said.

