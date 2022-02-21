EU and UK say Northern Ireland issues remain, agree to more meetings

Representatives for the European Union and Britain said on Monday that issues over post-Brexit arrangements for Northern Ireland remained to be resolved but they had agreed to continue regular discussions.

"They underlined the ongoing determination of both parties to ensure that the outstanding issues in the context of the (Northern Ireland) Protocol are addressed, and durable solutions found for the benefit of citizens, businesses and stability in Northern Ireland," they said in a joint statement.

The statement was made by European Commission Vice-President Maros Sefcovic and British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss, who met on Monday in their capacity as co-chairs of the Joint Committee of the Withdrawal Agreement.

