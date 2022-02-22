Left Menu

Britain's Truss says Russia cannot go unpunished for recognising breakaway Ukrainian regions

Russia has chosen confrontation over dialogue and cannot go unpunished for recognising two breakaway regions of eastern Ukraine, British foreign minister Liz Truss said, adding Russia had signalled an end to the Minsk process with the step. "President Putin's recognition of the "Donetsk People's Republic" and "Luhansk People's Republic" as independent states shows flagrant disregard for Russia's commitments under the Minsk agreements.

Reuters | London | Updated: 22-02-2022 01:41 IST | Created: 22-02-2022 01:41 IST
"President Putin's recognition of the "Donetsk People's Republic" and "Luhansk People's Republic" as independent states shows flagrant disregard for Russia's commitments under the Minsk agreements. This step... signals an end to the Minsk process," Truss said in a statement after Russian President Vladimir Putin announced the move on Monday.

"It demonstrates Russia's decision to choose a path of confrontation over dialogue. We will co-ordinate our response with allies. We will not allow Russia's violation of its international commitments to go unpunished."

