Latvia to deliver anti-aircraft missiles to Ukraine on Tuesday
Reuters | Updated: 22-02-2022 02:26 IST | Created: 22-02-2022 02:23 IST
Latvia will deliver Stinger anti-aircraft missiles to Ukraine on Tuesday, a Latvian foreign ministry spokesperson told Reuters on Monday evening.
Baltic states Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania said on Jan. 21 they would provide Ukraine with U.S.-made anti-armour and anti-aircraft missiles, days after receiving clearance from the U.S. State Department to send U.S.-made missiles and other weapons there. Lithuania sent Stinger missiles on Feb. 13 and Estonia sent Javelin anti-armor missiles on Friday.
