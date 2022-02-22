Putin's decision will lead to Russia's isolation, German finance minister
President Vladimir Putin's decision to recognise two breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine as independent entities will result in Russia's isolation to the detriment of the Russian people, German Finance Minister Christian Lindner said on Monday. "By breaking international law, #Putin is isolating himself to the detriment of the Russian people," Lindner wrote on Twitter.
"By breaking international law, #Putin is isolating himself to the detriment of the Russian people," Lindner wrote on Twitter. "It will result in #NATO and #EU getting closer as communities of values. United in solidarity with #Ukraine and trust in the law." (Writing by Joseph Nasr; Editing by Maria Sheahan)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
