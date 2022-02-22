Left Menu

Putin's decision will lead to Russia's isolation, German finance minister

President Vladimir Putin's decision to recognise two breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine as independent entities will result in Russia's isolation to the detriment of the Russian people, German Finance Minister Christian Lindner said on Monday. "By breaking international law, #Putin is isolating himself to the detriment of the Russian people," Lindner wrote on Twitter.

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 22-02-2022 03:15 IST | Created: 22-02-2022 03:12 IST
"By breaking international law, #Putin is isolating himself to the detriment of the Russian people," Lindner wrote on Twitter. "It will result in #NATO and #EU getting closer as communities of values. United in solidarity with #Ukraine and trust in the law." (Writing by Joseph Nasr; Editing by Maria Sheahan)

