Japan weighing joining U.S.-led sanctions if Russia invades Ukraine - Yomiuri
Japan's government is considering joining the United States and its allies in slapping sanctions against Russia, such as halting semiconductor exports, if it invades Ukraine, the Yomiuri newspaper reported on Tuesday.
Japan is also weighing imposing financial sanctions against Russia, the newspaper said.
