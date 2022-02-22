Left Menu

China's envoy calls for restraint, more dialogue

PTI | United Nations | Updated: 22-02-2022 10:56 IST | Created: 22-02-2022 10:46 IST
China's envoy calls for restraint, more dialogue
Zhang Jun Image Credit: Twitter (@UNESCAP)

China has called for restraint and is encouraging every effort to find a diplomatic solution to the Ukraine crisis, saying Beijing believes all countries should solve disputes by peaceful means in line with the U.N. Charter.

China's U.N. Ambassador Zhang Jun called on the key parties in the Ukraine dispute "to continue dialogue and consultation and seek reasonable solutions.'' Zhang gave very brief remarks at an emergency meeting of the U.N. Security Council on Monday night called by Ukraine, the U.S., and six other countries following Russian President Vladimir Putin's announcement that Russia will recognize the separatist areas in eastern Ukraine as independent states and is putting Russian troops into Luhansk and Donetsk as peacekeepers.

The Chinese ambassador made no mention of actions on Monday by its usual ally, Russia, saying only that "all parties concerned must exercise restraint, and avoid any action that may fuel tensions," and to "welcome and encourage every effort for a diplomatic solution." Chinese state media is reporting that China's Embassy in Kyiv notified its citizens in Ukraine to heighten their safety awareness and avoid conflict areas. On Monday, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said China hoped all parties would pursue a solution that is "truly conducive to safeguarding the security of Europe."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

