Left Menu

Eleven killed as vehicle falls into gorge in Uttarakhand

PTI | Dehradun | Updated: 22-02-2022 11:34 IST | Created: 22-02-2022 11:32 IST
Eleven killed as vehicle falls into gorge in Uttarakhand
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Eleven people were killed and two injured when a vehicle fell into a deep gorge on the Sukhidhang-Dandaminar road in Uttarakhand's Champawat district, police said on Tuesday.

The accident occurred around 10 pm on Monday when the victims were returning from a wedding in Tanakpur to Danda Kaknai village.

However, the information reached authorities only by around 3 am on Tuesday after which rescue teams were rushed to the spot, an official at the Champawat district disaster management office said.

Five bodies have been recovered and efforts to pull out the rest are underway, Champawat Superintendent of Police Devendra Pincha said. The injured have been rushed to a hospital in Champawat, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Antibodies induced by mRNA shots improve for months; blood cells damaged by COVID cause blood vessel problems

Science News Roundup: Antibodies induced by mRNA shots improve for months; b...

 Global
2
NOAA’s GOES-T satellite launching early next month: All you need to know

NOAA’s GOES-T satellite launching early next month: All you need to know

 United States
3
Projectile fired from Ukraine destroys Russian FSB border office - FSB

Projectile fired from Ukraine destroys Russian FSB border office - FSB

 Russia
4
Health News Roundup: Majority of Japanese unhappy with progress of booster shots - survey; AstraZeneca boosts oncology credentials with breast cancer trial success and more

Health News Roundup: Majority of Japanese unhappy with progress of booster s...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022