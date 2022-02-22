Left Menu

Minor fire at GMC hospital in Jammu

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 22-02-2022 11:54 IST | Created: 22-02-2022 11:50 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
A minor fire broke out at the Government Medical College (GMC) hospital here on Tuesday, but no one was injured, officials said.

The fire was noticed in the storeroom of ward number eight of the hospital at Bakshi Nagar around 10 am and was swiftly brought under control averting a possible tragedy, they said.

An official of the fire and emergency services said fire tenders were rushed to the spot upon getting information about the fire that is believed to have been caused by a short circuit.

The fire was put out at around 10.20 am and there was no loss of life or injury in the incident, a police official said.

