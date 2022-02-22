PM announces an ex-gratia for kin of those killed in Uttarakhand road accident

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each for the next of kin of those who lost their lives in an accident in Uttarakhand. Eleven people were killed and two injured when a vehicle fell into a deep gorge on the Sukhidhang-Dandaminar road in Uttarakhand's Champawat district on Monday night.

''PM @narendramodi has announced an ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh each from PMNRF (Prime Minister's National Relief Fund) for the next of kin of those who lost their lives due to an accident in Uttarakhand,'' the Prime Minister's Office tweeted. The injured would be given Rs. 50,000, it said.

The accident occurred when the victims were returning from a wedding in Tanakpur to Danda Kaknai village in the district.

