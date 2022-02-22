Airline SAS widens losses in November-January quarter

Airline SAS reported on Tuesday a wider loss for its November through January quarter and said it would launch a new transformation program across its business and look to raise new capital.

The airline, which is part-owned by the governments of Sweden and Denmark, reported a fiscal first-quarter loss before tax of 2.60 billion Swedish crowns ($275.20 million) against a year-earlier 1.92 billion loss. ($1 = 9.4478 Swedish crowns)

