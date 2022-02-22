Russian c.bank says ready for measures to support financial stability
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 22-02-2022 13:08 IST | Created: 22-02-2022 13:03 IST
- Country:
- Russian Federation
The Russian central bank on Tuesday said it was ready to take all necessary measures to support financial stability, as Russian assets were hammered by geopolitical fears after Moscow sent "peacekeeping" forces into eastern Ukraine.
In an effort to help the financial sector adapt to increased volatility, the central bank said banks would be permitted to use the market value of stocks and bonds in their portfolios as of Feb. 18 in earnings reports until October.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Moscow
- Ukraine
- Russian
- the central bank
Advertisement
ALSO READ
France's Macron flies to Moscow in bid to ease Ukraine tensions
Macron heads to Moscow to help east tensions over Ukraine
France's Macron says he's 'reasonably optimistic' ahead of talks with Putin in Moscow
Ukraine crisis talks move to Moscow and Washington
French President Macron's Plane Takes Off for Moscow With Slight Delay: Reports