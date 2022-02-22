Left Menu

Russian c.bank says ready for measures to support financial stability

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 22-02-2022 13:08 IST | Created: 22-02-2022 13:03 IST
Russian central bank Image Credit: Wikipedia
The Russian central bank on Tuesday said it was ready to take all necessary measures to support financial stability, as Russian assets were hammered by geopolitical fears after Moscow sent "peacekeeping" forces into eastern Ukraine.

In an effort to help the financial sector adapt to increased volatility, the central bank said banks would be permitted to use the market value of stocks and bonds in their portfolios as of Feb. 18 in earnings reports until October.

