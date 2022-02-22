Left Menu

Jet Airways appoints former SriLankan Airlines' CEO Vipula Gunatilleka as Chief Financial Officer

Jalan-Kalrock consortium-owned Jet Airways on Tuesday announced the appointment of former SriLankan Airlines CEO, Vipula Gunatilleka as the Chief Financial Officer.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 22-02-2022 13:17 IST | Created: 22-02-2022 13:08 IST
Jet Airways Image Credit: Wikimedia
Jalan-Kalrock consortium-owned Jet Airways on Tuesday announced the appointment of former SriLankan Airlines' CEO, Vipula Gunatilleka as the Chief Financial Officer.

''We are excited to welcome Vipula Gunatilleka to our young and energetic team. Vipula is an aviation expert and is regarded as a turnaround specialist in the industry.

''He has been shortlisted after a rigorous process run by our Executive Team over the last several months,'' said Ankit Jalan, Member of the Monitoring Committee of Jet Airways and part of Jalan-Kalrock Consortium.

Gunatilleka, who served as the CEO of SriLankan Airlines till January this year, was brought to restructure the carrier in 2018, as per a release.

''I am certain Vipula will be an asset to the organization and will provide the necessary vision to revive the operations of Jet Airways as per the plans of the Consortium,'' Jalan added.

Prior to joining SriLankan Airlines, he was the CFO & Board Member of TAAG Angola Airlines from November 2015 to July 2018 under Emirates Management.

A qualified chartered accountant, Gunatelleka, played a pivotal role in turnaround the loss-making national carrier of Angola, it added.

He is known for his astute knowledge in aircraft financing, strategic planning, cost-efficient business modeling, and openness to adopting hybrid models to keep business costs low and efficiency high, Jet Airways said.

Gunatilleka said, ''I am very excited to join the company and I look forward to contributing my knowledge of the last 30 years in Jet Airways' resurgence in its new avatar. We will capitalize on the strong brand value which Jet Airways has in the market and use it to rebuild the lost ground.''

