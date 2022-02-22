Left Menu

HSBC says 2021 profit triples to USD 12.6B, outlook ''good''

PTI | Hong Kong | Updated: 22-02-2022 13:26 IST | Created: 22-02-2022 13:25 IST
HSBC Image Credit: Facebook (@HSBCIndia)
HSBC PLC on Tuesday reported 2021 profit more than tripled to $12.6 billion as the bank sold its retail business in France and expanded wealth management in Asia.

Profit rose despite a 2 per cent decline in revenue to USD 49.6 billion amid the COVID-19 pandemic's pressure on commercial customers, the bank reported.

HSBC said it expects "good business momentum" this year and mid-single-digit growth in lending but weaker performance in wealth management this quarter in Asia.

The bank sold its French retail business to American investment group Cerberus in June, marking another step in plans to focus on Asia and trim exposure to Europe and North America.

"Good progress has been made in executing our strategic plan," said chairman Mark E. Tucker in a statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

