London Stock Exchange to buy TORA for $325 million

Reuters | London | Updated: 22-02-2022 14:00 IST | Created: 22-02-2022 13:47 IST
London Stock Exchange Group Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

London Stock Exchange Group agreed to buy cloud-based technology provider TORA for $325 million, the British stock exchange operator said on Tuesday, adding the rapidly growing digital assets class to its trading capabilities.

The potential acquisition of TORA, which supports customers trading multiple asset classes including equities, fixed income, and digital assets across global markets, is expected to close in the second half of 2022.

