Left Menu

Hong Kong shares log worst slump in five months on Ukraine crisis, tech crackdown fears

Hong Kong shares closed lower on Tuesday, with the Hang Seng index witnessing its biggest daily drop in five months, as worsening Ukraine crisis and fears over a fresh round of regulatory crackdowns in the tech sector rattled sentiment.

Reuters | Hong Kong | Updated: 22-02-2022 14:21 IST | Created: 22-02-2022 14:16 IST
Hong Kong shares log worst slump in five months on Ukraine crisis, tech crackdown fears
Representative image Image Credit: Piqsels
  • Country:
  • China

Hong Kong shares closed lower on Tuesday, with the Hang Seng index witnessing its biggest daily drop in five months, as worsening Ukraine crisis and fears over a fresh round of regulatory crackdowns in the tech sector rattled sentiment. ** At the close of trade, the Hang Seng index was down 650.07 points or 2.69% at 23,520.00, logging the steepest slump since Sept. 20. The Hang Seng China Enterprises index fell 2.19% to 8,270.69.

** Leading the losses, the IT sector dipped 1.76% and the financial sector slumped 3.18%. ** Investors dumped riskier equity assets after Russian President Vladimir Putin recognised two breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine as independent.

** Investor worries over the potential for a fresh wave of regulatory crackdowns in China's tech firms set off steep drops in tech shares, including food delivery giant Meituan, which was among the worst H-share decliners. ** Chinese authorities have told state-owned firms and banks to start a fresh round of checks on their financial exposure and other links to Ant Group Co Ltd, Bloomberg News reported on Monday, citing people familiar with the matter.

** The sub-index of the Hang Seng tracking energy shares rose 0.3%, bucking the broader market slump on higher oil prices, with PetroChina Co Ltd as the top gainer on the Hang Seng. ** China's main Shanghai Composite index closed down 0.96% at 3,457.15 points, while the blue-chip CSI300 index ended down 1.3%. ** Around the region, MSCI's Asia ex-Japan stock index was weaker by 1.55%, while Japan's Nikkei index closed down 1.71%. ** The yuan was quoted at 6.3374 per U.S. dollar at 08:12 UTC, 0.03% weaker than the previous close of 6.3352.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Antibodies induced by mRNA shots improve for months; blood cells damaged by COVID cause blood vessel problems

Science News Roundup: Antibodies induced by mRNA shots improve for months; b...

 Global
2
NOAA’s GOES-T satellite launching early next month: All you need to know

NOAA’s GOES-T satellite launching early next month: All you need to know

 United States
3
Projectile fired from Ukraine destroys Russian FSB border office - FSB

Projectile fired from Ukraine destroys Russian FSB border office - FSB

 Russia
4
Health News Roundup: Majority of Japanese unhappy with progress of booster shots - survey; AstraZeneca boosts oncology credentials with breast cancer trial success and more

Health News Roundup: Majority of Japanese unhappy with progress of booster s...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022