Hong Kong shares log worst slump in five months on Ukraine crisis, tech crackdown fears
Hong Kong shares closed lower on Tuesday, with the Hang Seng index witnessing its biggest daily drop in five months, as worsening Ukraine crisis and fears over a fresh round of regulatory crackdowns in the tech sector rattled sentiment.
- Country:
- China
Hong Kong shares closed lower on Tuesday, with the Hang Seng index witnessing its biggest daily drop in five months, as worsening Ukraine crisis and fears over a fresh round of regulatory crackdowns in the tech sector rattled sentiment. ** At the close of trade, the Hang Seng index was down 650.07 points or 2.69% at 23,520.00, logging the steepest slump since Sept. 20. The Hang Seng China Enterprises index fell 2.19% to 8,270.69.
** Leading the losses, the IT sector dipped 1.76% and the financial sector slumped 3.18%. ** Investors dumped riskier equity assets after Russian President Vladimir Putin recognised two breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine as independent.
** Investor worries over the potential for a fresh wave of regulatory crackdowns in China's tech firms set off steep drops in tech shares, including food delivery giant Meituan, which was among the worst H-share decliners. ** Chinese authorities have told state-owned firms and banks to start a fresh round of checks on their financial exposure and other links to Ant Group Co Ltd, Bloomberg News reported on Monday, citing people familiar with the matter.
** The sub-index of the Hang Seng tracking energy shares rose 0.3%, bucking the broader market slump on higher oil prices, with PetroChina Co Ltd as the top gainer on the Hang Seng. ** China's main Shanghai Composite index closed down 0.96% at 3,457.15 points, while the blue-chip CSI300 index ended down 1.3%. ** Around the region, MSCI's Asia ex-Japan stock index was weaker by 1.55%, while Japan's Nikkei index closed down 1.71%. ** The yuan was quoted at 6.3374 per U.S. dollar at 08:12 UTC, 0.03% weaker than the previous close of 6.3352.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Soccer-Winning Asian Cup can set China on new path, says coach Shui
China locks down city on Vietnam border as COVID cases rise
Easing curbs in 'COVID-zero regions' could cause 2 mln deaths in a year - China study
China stocks rise as markets reopen; infrastructure, energy sectors lead
Sri Lanka needs to save its economy from China's debt-trap policy: Report