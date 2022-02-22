Left Menu

IHCL expands presence in Uttarakhand with new resort

Indian Hotels Company Ltd IHCL on Tuesday announced the addition of its second hotel in Rishikesh with the signing of a new SeleQtions resort. With the addition of this hotel, IHCL will have seven hotels across brands, including three under development in Uttarakhand.

22-02-2022
Indian Hotels Company Ltd (IHCL) on Tuesday announced the addition of its second hotel in Rishikesh with the signing of a new SeleQtions resort. The formerly operating resort will be rebranded as Anand Kashi, an IHCL SeleQtions resort post renovation.

Suma Venkatesh, Executive Vice President – Real Estate & Development, IHCL, said, ''IHCL remains committed to the vast tourism potential of Uttarakhand. This will be our second hotel in Rishikesh, the Yoga Capital of the world. This exciting new addition to our portfolio will offer travellers yet another breath-taking location to explore the beauty and myriad experiences the state offers.'' The 24-room resort is located at the foothills of the Himalayas in the Tehri Garhwal region of Uttarakhand. With the addition of this hotel, IHCL will have seven hotels across brands, including three under development in Uttarakhand.

