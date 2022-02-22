Dhanuka group inks pact with Maharana Pratap Horticultural University, Karnal for joint research

Agro-chemicals firm Dhanuka Group on Tuesday signed an agreement with Maharana Pratap Horticultural University (MHU), Karnal to jointly conduct research in crop protection chemicals and in the promotion of modern technology in the agriculture sector.

The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed by A S Tomar, Vice-President & Head, R&D, Dhanuka Agritech, and Professor Samar Singh, Vice-Chancellor, MHU, Dhanuka group said in a statement.

The objective of the MoU includes jointly conducting research activities in the field of crop protection chemicals and organising awareness programme for carrying out agri extension services. The MoU aims to promote the use of artificial intelligence and machine learning techniques for providing expert advisory to farmers. The emphasis will be on the use of drone technology in agriculture. Through this partnership, the Dhanuka Group and the University aim to boost farmers' income by enhancing crop productivity and production. ''There is utmost need to undertake more research and development initiatives in the field of agriculture and the tie-up with an institution like MHU will help us promote research activities in the agriculture and allied activities,'' Tomar said.

Singh said there is a great need of collaboration between academic & research institutions with companies of repute who are keen to promote research and development activities.

The University will conduct demonstration/adaptive trials of new molecules/ products of Dhanuka at its farms as well as farmer’s fields and will consider the inclusion of the findings (active ingredient only) into the package of practices.

Dhanuka will sponsor bio-efficacy and phyto-toxicity projects to the university for managing insects and pests through drone application. Dhanuka Agrictech is one of India’s leading plant protection companies and is listed on BSE & NSE. It has 3 manufacturing units located in Gujarat, Rajasthan, and J&K. Recently, the company reported a 6 per cent increase in its consolidated net profit to Rs 42.51 crore for the quarter ended December 2021. Its net profit had stood at Rs 40.04 crore in the year-ago period.

Total income increased to Rs 363.58 crore in the third quarter of this fiscal year from Rs 305.04 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)