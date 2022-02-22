Three teachers killed, two injured in accident

Three teachers were killed and two injured on Tuesday when their car fell into a deep gorge in Uttarakhand's Pauri district.

The dead included two women, Kotdwar Circle Officer Ganesh Lal Kohli said.

They were going to Gumkhal from Kotdwar when the accident took place, he said.

The injured teachers have been admitted to a hospital in Kotdwar.

Those killed have been identified as Poonam Rawat (45), Vandana Bhandari (42) and Deepak Shah (38).

