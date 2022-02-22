Left Menu

Three teachers killed, two injured in accident

PTI | Kotdwar | Updated: 22-02-2022 14:53 IST | Created: 22-02-2022 14:46 IST
Three teachers killed, two injured in accident
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Three teachers were killed and two injured on Tuesday when their car fell into a deep gorge in Uttarakhand's Pauri district.

The dead included two women, Kotdwar Circle Officer Ganesh Lal Kohli said.

They were going to Gumkhal from Kotdwar when the accident took place, he said.

The injured teachers have been admitted to a hospital in Kotdwar.

Those killed have been identified as Poonam Rawat (45), Vandana Bhandari (42) and Deepak Shah (38).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Antibodies induced by mRNA shots improve for months; blood cells damaged by COVID cause blood vessel problems

Science News Roundup: Antibodies induced by mRNA shots improve for months; b...

 Global
2
NOAA’s GOES-T satellite launching early next month: All you need to know

NOAA’s GOES-T satellite launching early next month: All you need to know

 United States
3
Projectile fired from Ukraine destroys Russian FSB border office - FSB

Projectile fired from Ukraine destroys Russian FSB border office - FSB

 Russia
4
Health News Roundup: Majority of Japanese unhappy with progress of booster shots - survey; AstraZeneca boosts oncology credentials with breast cancer trial success and more

Health News Roundup: Majority of Japanese unhappy with progress of booster s...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022