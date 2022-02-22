Sterling edges lower as Ukraine tensions intensify
The British pound edged lower on Tuesday as investors fled to the relative safety of government debt and the low-yielding Swiss franc after Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered troops into two breakaway regions of eastern Ukraine. Against the euro, the British currency weakened 0.4% to 83.48 pence. Broader currency markets also bounced off early lows with the U.S. dollar sliding into negative territory.
The British pound edged lower on Tuesday as investors fled to the relative safety of government debt and the low-yielding Swiss franc after Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered troops into two breakaway regions of eastern Ukraine. The pound tumbled as much as 0.3% in early London trading versus the greenback, but subsequently trimmed losses to stand down 0.2% on the day at $1.3580.
The United States and its European allies are poised to announce harsh new sanctions against Russia after Putin formally recognised the breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine, escalating a security crisis on the continent. Against the euro, the British currency weakened 0.4% to 83.48 pence. Broader currency markets also bounced off early lows with the U.S. dollar sliding into negative territory.
