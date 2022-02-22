Frost & Sullivan enters Knowledge Partnership with African Energy Week 2022

Research and consulting firm, Frost & Sullivan, has entered a Knowledge Partnership Agreement with African Energy Week (AEW) 2022 for the second edition of the conference and exhibition, which will take place on 18-21 October in Cape Town, South Africa. The agreement was signed by Hendrik Malan, Partner and Africa CEO at Frost & Sullivan; and Tomás C. Gerbasio, Strategy and Business Development Director, on behalf of AEW.

Under the agreement, Frost & Sullivan will become a Knowledge Partner of AEW 2022, whereby AEW and its organizers will work together with the firm to address key matters regarding Africa's energy industry. As a Knowledge Partner, Frost & Sullivan will also contribute to the AEW's pre-event and event content strategy through interviews, panel participation, and moderatorship, as well as promoting the event to its clientele network.

With a long-standing presence in Africa, Frost & Sullivan offers strategy consulting and market intelligence, advising organizations on how to adapt to changing dynamics within a certain market, thereby facilitating a platform through which these organizations may connect with stakeholders on the continent.

Meanwhile, AEW will work in close collaboration with Malan and the firm to ensure that the latest African energy-related content is addressed, utilizing the most up-to-date market data to facilitate and promote industry innovation and growth. The two groups will also engage in consultations regarding relevant topics and speakers, addressing emerging opportunities and challenges that will serve as the benchmark for future growth potential within the African energy landscape.

Returning for its second edition, AEW 2022 will bring together Africa's energy leaders and global stakeholders for a week of panel discussions, investor forums, networking functions, and deal signing ceremonies, covering the entire African energy sector and value chain, and offering critical insight into new and existing projects, while introducing lucrative opportunities to both domestic and international investors.

With energy representing a catalyst for sustainable economic progress in Africa, AEW 2022 will strive to spur the continent towards a new era of enhanced industry growth, offering insight into how Africa's oil and gas projects may provide capital in a post-Covid-19 context while taking into consideration, global commitments towards a just energy transition.

