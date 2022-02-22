VilCart reaches over 45,000 kirana stores in Karnataka

Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-02-2022 16:38 IST | Created: 22-02-2022 16:38 IST
VilCart, the rural economy-focused technology start-up, on Tuesday said it has reached a milestone of reaching over 45,000 kirana stores in 4,770 villages in Karnataka.

Further, the start-up aims to expand its operations to other parts of southern India in the coming months, the company said in a statement.

''We intend to spread our presence across southern India to provide a helping hand to smaller brands in reaching the larger rural population, with the aid of adequate technology,'' Prasanna Kumar, founder of VilCart, said.

VilCart, set up in 2018, has onboarded a majority of leading FMCG brands on its platform. It is also helping local and rural brands reach their full potential with its extensive network.

Further, VilCart is expanding its portfolio and venturing into launching its private labels for products ranging from masalas, cleaning agents, stationeries, cereals, and other FMCG goods.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

