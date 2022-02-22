CtrlS appoints Dillip Guru as Senior Vice President International DC Expansion, Renewable Energy & Edge Strategy

SINGAPORE and HYDERABAD, India, Feb. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CtrlS Datacenter Limited, Asia's largest Rated-4 Hyperscale Datacenter and Managed Services provider, has announced the appointment of Dillip Guru as its Senior Vice President International DC Expansion and Renewable Energy & Edge Strategy. At CtrlS, he will be responsible for providing strategic direction in the company's efforts to expand in international markets. An accomplished industry veteran with 27 years of experience, Dillip joins CtrlS from Amazon Web Services (AWS) where he played a key role as the Head of Energy Strategy APAC based out of Singapore. Prior to Amazon, he has worked with GE, Vestas, and Power Grid Corporation of India in different leadership roles. Dillip is a postgraduate in management from National University of Singapore and holds a degree in electrical engineering from NIT Rourkela. Mr. Sridhar Pinnapureddy, Founder and CEO, CtrlS said, ''Dillip is a seasoned industry leader and brings rich experience in energy management strategies across various geographies globally. He will be playing a key role in expanding our global footprint, devise innovative energy strategies and extend the edge as we leverage both his expertise and experience. I extend him a warm welcome to CtrlS Family.'' According to Gartner, 75 percent of all enterprise data will be created and processed at the edge. And with the deployment of 5G, IoT, video streaming, AR/VR applications, the consumers beyond Tier-1 cities will seek faster access to applications, websites, OTT content etc. Conventional power is leading to carbon emissions and there is a compelling need to integrate clean energy as a part of CtrlS business strategy to ensure elimination of carbon footprint. CtrlS plans to deploy about 500 edge datacenters across India in Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities, besides expanding its global footprint integrated with clean energy.

Dillip Guru as Senior Vice President International DC Expansion, Renewable Energy & Edge Strategy said, ''Am extremely delighted to join CtrlS – A Great Place to Work company and one of the fastest growing datacenters in the world. Glad to note the amount of good work done by CtrlS through 80 innovations in energy efficiency and sustainability space. The company has great emphasis on clean energy, edge and sustainability. It is both my pleasure and privilege to be a part of CtrlS – a dream company to work in the datacenter industry.'' As the company bets high on sustainability and green datacenter, and global expansion, Dillip will play an instrumental role in accomplishing the company's mission. About CtrlS CtrlS is Asia's Largest Rated 4 Hyperscale Datacenter and serves 60 of the Fortune 500 Global Multinationals and 108 of the ET 500 Indian Companies.

The company is emerging as the world's largest Rated 4 Hyperscale Datacenter. It operates one million square feet of datacenter space spread across seven datacenters located in Mumbai, Noida, Bangalore, and Hyderabad. The company has had a zero down time record since inception. The company's Mumbai datacenter facility is certified as world's first LEED Platinum certified v4 O+M datacenter by the United States Green Building Council (USGBC). Its Mumbai DC2 is a Rated-4 facility. Its Noida facility is India's only 100% Quake Proof and Air Pollution Free datacenter facility. Its Mumbai DC2 facility is completely covered by solar panels generating 1 MW of power. The company is soon planning to build a solar park spread across few hundred acres to generate power sufficient to run all of its datacenter facilities and eventually become carbon neutral.

CtrlS has initiated its plan to expand its footprint by 5 million square feet. The company has acquired the land for construction of 2 million square feet hyperscale datacenter park in Navi Mumbai, another 2 million square feet hyperscale datacenter park in Hyderabad, while the plans are underway for 1 million square feet facility in Chennai besides deploying 500 edge datacenters in the country.

www.ctrls.com

