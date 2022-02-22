Iran nuclear talks 'about to cross the finish line', Russian envoy says
- Country:
- Austria
Indirect talks between Iran and the United States on reviving the 2015 Iran nuclear deal are close to concluding, Russia's top envoy to the negotiations said on Tuesday, the latest of several comments by delegates on the final phase of talks.
"Apparently the negotiations on restoration of #JCPOA are about to cross the finish line," Mikhail Ulyanov said on Twitter https://twitter.com/Amb_Ulyanov/status/1496083898241101830?s=20&t=ZpYbjwUzbPY9jMI23CaT6w, using the deal's full name, the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action. Earlier the talks' coordinator, Enrique Mora, tweeted https://twitter.com/enriquemora_/status/1496051998977892361?s=20&t=dsKXU8TRHcdN-pPmGZbxBQ that "key issues need to be fixed" but the end was near.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
UK foreign minister may visit Russia on Feb.10 - RIA
Russia links U.S. nuclear arms talks to security demands - report
Sports News Roundup: Olympics-Ice hockey-Canada beat Russians in the chaotic delayed game wearing masks; Olympics-Nordic combined-Women still frozen out in Olympic anomaly and more
UK Foreign Secretary Truss to visit Russia on Thursday
Japan lodges protest against Russia over upcoming firing drills near South Kurils