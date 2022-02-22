Left Menu

Iran nuclear talks 'about to cross the finish line', Russian envoy says

Reuters | Vienna | Updated: 22-02-2022 17:27 IST | Created: 22-02-2022 17:08 IST
Indirect talks between Iran and the United States on reviving the 2015 Iran nuclear deal are close to concluding, Russia's top envoy to the negotiations said on Tuesday, the latest of several comments by delegates on the final phase of talks.

"Apparently the negotiations on restoration of #JCPOA are about to cross the finish line," Mikhail Ulyanov said on Twitter https://twitter.com/Amb_Ulyanov/status/1496083898241101830?s=20&t=ZpYbjwUzbPY9jMI23CaT6w, using the deal's full name, the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action. Earlier the talks' coordinator, Enrique Mora, tweeted https://twitter.com/enriquemora_/status/1496051998977892361?s=20&t=dsKXU8TRHcdN-pPmGZbxBQ that "key issues need to be fixed" but the end was near.

