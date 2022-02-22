Left Menu

Chargeup raises USD 2.5 mn in funding round led by Capital A, Anicut Capital

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-02-2022 17:39 IST | Created: 22-02-2022 17:39 IST
Chargeup raises USD 2.5 mn in funding round led by Capital A, Anicut Capital
  • Country:
  • India

Battery-swapping network Chargeup has raised USD 2.5 million in a funding round led by Capital A and Anicut Capital, according to a statement on Tuesday.

Other marquee investors who participated in the round include actors Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor, as well as Aman Gupta and Sameer Mehta (founders of BoAt), with Grip invested as the leasing partner.

Chargeup is building a mega battery-swapping network for electric two- and three-wheelers. The funding will be used for the expansion of Chargeup's network to new cities and building larger capacities to meet the growing demand, the statement said.

''Chargeup, the company building Bharat's largest battery-swapping network for electric two- and three-wheelers, has announced that it has raised USD 2.5 million in pre-Series-A round led by Capital A and Anicut Capital,'' the statement said.

The company has adopted a technology-driven approach to offer battery-as-a-service (BaaS) with lightweight lithium batteries, which can be swapped at multi-swap points.

This enables unlimited swaps and helps the end-user convert 50 per cent of the vehicle cost from capex (capital expenditure) into opex (operating expenses), in the process facilitating faster adoption of electric vehicles (EVs), it said.

Battery swapping also eliminates range anxiety and the need for buying or managing batteries as the service provider takes care of these needs.

Commenting on the capital raise, Varun Goenka, CEO and co-founder of Chargeup, said, ''With this funding support, we aim to expand our network coverage and further enhance the capacities of our battery-swapping stations to meet the growing demand.'' He added, ''We are rapidly expanding our network and aiming to benefit the lives of millions of e-rickshaw drivers in India, while also extending our solutions to growing delivery network of EV two- and three-wheelers.'' PTI MBI HRS hrs

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Antibodies induced by mRNA shots improve for months; blood cells damaged by COVID cause blood vessel problems

Science News Roundup: Antibodies induced by mRNA shots improve for months; b...

 Global
2
NOAA’s GOES-T satellite launching early next month: All you need to know

NOAA’s GOES-T satellite launching early next month: All you need to know

 United States
3
Projectile fired from Ukraine destroys Russian FSB border office - FSB

Projectile fired from Ukraine destroys Russian FSB border office - FSB

 Russia
4
Health News Roundup: Majority of Japanese unhappy with progress of booster shots - survey; AstraZeneca boosts oncology credentials with breast cancer trial success and more

Health News Roundup: Majority of Japanese unhappy with progress of booster s...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022