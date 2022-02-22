Chargeup raises USD 2.5 mn in funding round led by Capital A, Anicut Capital

Battery-swapping network Chargeup has raised USD 2.5 million in a funding round led by Capital A and Anicut Capital, according to a statement on Tuesday.

Other marquee investors who participated in the round include actors Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor, as well as Aman Gupta and Sameer Mehta (founders of BoAt), with Grip invested as the leasing partner.

Chargeup is building a mega battery-swapping network for electric two- and three-wheelers. The funding will be used for the expansion of Chargeup's network to new cities and building larger capacities to meet the growing demand, the statement said.

''Chargeup, the company building Bharat's largest battery-swapping network for electric two- and three-wheelers, has announced that it has raised USD 2.5 million in pre-Series-A round led by Capital A and Anicut Capital,'' the statement said.

The company has adopted a technology-driven approach to offer battery-as-a-service (BaaS) with lightweight lithium batteries, which can be swapped at multi-swap points.

This enables unlimited swaps and helps the end-user convert 50 per cent of the vehicle cost from capex (capital expenditure) into opex (operating expenses), in the process facilitating faster adoption of electric vehicles (EVs), it said.

Battery swapping also eliminates range anxiety and the need for buying or managing batteries as the service provider takes care of these needs.

Commenting on the capital raise, Varun Goenka, CEO and co-founder of Chargeup, said, ''With this funding support, we aim to expand our network coverage and further enhance the capacities of our battery-swapping stations to meet the growing demand.'' He added, ''We are rapidly expanding our network and aiming to benefit the lives of millions of e-rickshaw drivers in India, while also extending our solutions to growing delivery network of EV two- and three-wheelers.'' PTI MBI HRS hrs

