Left Menu

EU plans to quickly finalise new sanctions against Russia

- to target trade from the two breakaway regions to and from the EU, to ensure that those responsible clearly feel the economic consequences of their illegal and aggressive actions. The two presidents added: "The EU has prepared and stands ready to adopt additional measures at a later stage if needed in the light of further developments."

Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 22-02-2022 18:21 IST | Created: 22-02-2022 17:58 IST
EU plans to quickly finalise new sanctions against Russia
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Belgium

European Union foreign ministers will consider a package of sanctions against Russia on Tuesday with a view to finalising it without delay, the presidents of the European Council and the European Commission said in a statement. They said the package, agreed after Russia formally recognised two breakaway regions of eastern Ukraine, contained proposals:

- to target those who were involved in the illegal decision. - to target banks that are financing Russian military and other operations in those territories.

- to target the ability of the Russian state and government to access the EU's capital and financial markets and services, to limit the financing of escalatory and aggressive policies. - to target trade from the two breakaway regions to and from the EU, to ensure that those responsible clearly feel the economic consequences of their illegal and aggressive actions.

The two presidents added: "The EU has prepared and stands ready to adopt additional measures at a later stage if needed in the light of further developments."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Antibodies induced by mRNA shots improve for months; blood cells damaged by COVID cause blood vessel problems

Science News Roundup: Antibodies induced by mRNA shots improve for months; b...

 Global
2
NOAA’s GOES-T satellite launching early next month: All you need to know

NOAA’s GOES-T satellite launching early next month: All you need to know

 United States
3
Projectile fired from Ukraine destroys Russian FSB border office - FSB

Projectile fired from Ukraine destroys Russian FSB border office - FSB

 Russia
4
Health News Roundup: Majority of Japanese unhappy with progress of booster shots - survey; AstraZeneca boosts oncology credentials with breast cancer trial success and more

Health News Roundup: Majority of Japanese unhappy with progress of booster s...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022