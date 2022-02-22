Left Menu

8 killed, 6 injured in 3 separate road accidents

The passengers in the vehicle are residents of Mohangarh town, police said. In Bhilwara, three persons were killed when their car collided with another vehicle on Tuesday. The fuel tank of the bike got damaged in the accident and petrol caught fire.Nangaram Jat 25 and Bhorkharam 30 were burnt alive in the mishap, police said.

8 killed, 6 injured in 3 separate road accidents
Eight people were killed and six others injured in three separate road accidents in Rajasthan on Tuesday.

Three persons, including a woman, were killed and four others injured in an accident in Jaisalmer district on Tuesday morning.

Police said the incident took place near Khetolai village under the Lathi police station area where an SUV overturned while trying to save a cow.

Om Prakash, his wife Champa Devi and Jethmal died in the accident, the police said.

Four people injured in the accident were admitted to a hospital in nearby Pokaran town. The passengers in the vehicle are residents of Mohangarh town, police said. In Bhilwara, three persons were killed when their car collided with another vehicle on Tuesday. Two others were injured in the mishap. Hamirgarh's SHO Hanuman Ram identified the victims as Sitaram (65), Ajay Kumar (35) and Babulal (65) dead.

Two youths were burnt alive when their motorcycle collided with a dumper. The fuel tank of the bike got damaged in the accident and petrol caught fire.

Nangaram Jat (25) and Bhorkharam (30) were burnt alive in the mishap, police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

