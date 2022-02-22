Left Menu

Sri Lanka imposes power cuts as cash crisis deepens

Officials have said the government is gradually building back reserves to ensure it can honour its debts.The government settled 500 million due on sovereign bonds in January and the gross official reserves stood at 2.36 billion at the end of January, according to the countrys Central Bank.

PTI | Colombo | Updated: 22-02-2022 18:32 IST | Created: 22-02-2022 18:32 IST
Sri Lanka imposes power cuts as cash crisis deepens
  • Country:
  • Sri Lanka

Authorities in Sri Lanka are imposing rolling power cuts across the island nation as its deepening financial crisis leads to shortages of fuel and handicaps its power grid.

Sri Lanka's Public Utilities Commission said it will shut off the country's grid for two hours on Tuesday, after a similar cut the day before. Electricity will be switched off on a rotating basis between regions between 4:30 pm and 10:30 pm, according to officials.

The regulatory body said the state-owned Ceylon Electricity Board had requested permission for the cuts as fuel shortages had caused the loss of 541 MW to the national grid. Over the last few weeks, Sri Lankans had experienced several sporadic power failures.

Depleted foreign reserves are driving Sri Lanka's worst economic crisis in decades. A currency crunch has hindered imports of fuel and other essentials from overseas, including milk powder, cooking gas, and petrol.

In the past few days, many Sri Lankans have been forced to wait in long queues in the capital of Colombo and its suburbs to obtain fuel for their motorbikes and vehicles. Some fuel stations remained closed as they have not received new supplies.

The pandemic dealt a heavy blow to Sri Lanka's economy that depends heavily on tourism and trade, with the government estimating a loss of $14 billion in the last two years. The economy is estimated to have contracted by 1.5% in July-September 2021, according to the central bank. Inflation also surged to 12.1% in December.

Sri Lanka has borrowed heavily and faces repayments on $12.5 billion in international sovereign bonds. Officials have said the government is gradually building back reserves to ensure it can honour its debts.

The government settled $500 million due on sovereign bonds in January and the gross official reserves stood at $2.36 billion at the end of January, according to the country's Central Bank. Including the latest payment, Sri Lanka has foreign debt obligations exceeding $7 billion in 2022, including the repayment of another bond worth $1 billion in July.

The electricity crisis has been worsened by plunging water levels powering hydroelectric dams in the country.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Antibodies induced by mRNA shots improve for months; blood cells damaged by COVID cause blood vessel problems

Science News Roundup: Antibodies induced by mRNA shots improve for months; b...

 Global
2
NOAA’s GOES-T satellite launching early next month: All you need to know

NOAA’s GOES-T satellite launching early next month: All you need to know

 United States
3
Projectile fired from Ukraine destroys Russian FSB border office - FSB

Projectile fired from Ukraine destroys Russian FSB border office - FSB

 Russia
4
Health News Roundup: Majority of Japanese unhappy with progress of booster shots - survey; AstraZeneca boosts oncology credentials with breast cancer trial success and more

Health News Roundup: Majority of Japanese unhappy with progress of booster s...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022