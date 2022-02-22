In the Eye of I by Ajay Patlolla, launched by Beeja House, takes readers on a journey of self-love

New Delhi [India], February 22 (ANI/ATK): It's not wrong that you're in a bad place. It's wrong when you don't look out for yourself. The new book, 'In the Eye of I' by Entrepreneur & Author Ajay Patlolla, advocates & inspires you to do just that.

'In the Eye of I' reminds us that the biggest mistake we make as humans is not advocating for ourselves. But in order to do that, it requires one key factor that we tend to neglect. Loving and accepting ourselves. It is easy to become distracted by what the world offers, and we end up uncomfortable being alone with our thoughts and feelings. Self-love is the guidance we all need in finding ourselves and the happiness that follows.

The book urges self-introspection and asks the reader, "How many times have you said I LOVE YOU to yourself? How often do you look in the mirror and feel mystified by the depth you see in your eyes?" The book is filled with relatable examples so that you know that you're not alone in this. These examples might be your answer to the question that's been lingering on in your mind or perhaps open the doors to new opportunities that you otherwise may have overlooked. It's an easy read to make sure you don't feel overwhelmed. While reading the book, the best practice would be to pause before you complete a story and think how you would have reacted in a particular situation. Think about it and then read on to make a connection with it. This connection will help open up your perspective which skim-reading would not.

In this inspirational read, the Author Ajay Patlolla, takes you on a journey of self-love through 6 stages of Self-realisation, Self-image, Self-talk, Self-belief, Self-respect & Self-care. Ajay, is a dynamic speaker and an entrepreneur from Hyderabad, India, who spends his days advocating for human growth through self-love. He loves listening to music. One can hardly find him without his headphones on! His curious mind makes him ask a lot of questions, and he loves finding the logical answers to those questions. He doesn't talk much, but when he does, people tend to forget everything and just keep listening to him. A wonderful storyteller, the one thing that Ajay has gracefully achieved is to find the right path to true happiness and he has every intention of spreading it to as many people as he can reach. In the Eye of I, by Ajay Patlolla has been published by Beeja House. Geetika Saigal, Founder & CEO of Beeja House, shares, "In the fast-paced times we live in, it's easy & dangerous to forget that the real beauty of life lies not in the chase externally but in the uniqueness within us, and books like 'In the Eye of I', help us align ourselves to it."

Read the book to get inspired by thought-provoking questions and heart-warming messages. As in the author's own words, "Everyone and Everything in life is Subject to Availability. The only guarantee for you is YOU!"

