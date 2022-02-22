Left Menu

Air India plane from Ukraine to land at Delhi airport at night

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-02-2022 19:53 IST | Created: 22-02-2022 19:43 IST
Air India plane from Ukraine to land at Delhi airport at night
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • India

An Air India plane carrying more than 240 passengers from Ukraine is expected to land in the national capital after 10 pm on Tuesday, according to officials.

The airline is operating a Boeing 787 aircraft to bring back Indians amid rising tensions between Ukraine and Russia.

The flight AI 1946 is on the way to the national capital and there are more than 240 passengers onboard. It took off from Boryspil International Airport in Kyiv at around 6 pm, the officials said.

Flight tracking websites showed that the flight is expected to land at the Indira Gandhi International Airport after 10 pm.

Earlier, Air India flight AI 1947 took off from the national capital at around 7.30 am and landed at Boryspil International Airport at around 3 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

According to a civil aviation ministry official, some other Indian operators are also expected to operate flights to Ukraine depending on the demand.

In recent weeks, tensions have been escalating between Ukraine and Russia, and on Monday, Russia recognised the independence of two separatist regions in the eastern Ukraine.

On Tuesday, Indian embassy in Kyiv again asked Indian students to temporarily leave the country amid the rising tensions.

Air India, on February 19, announced that it would operate three flights between India and Ukraine on February 22, 24 and 26.

Meanwhile, full-service carrier Vistara's CEO Vinod Kannan on Tuesday said Vistara has no plans at this time to operate flights to Ukraine.

''At this time, we are not planning flights to Ukraine because of aircraft limitations and other reasons,'' he told PTI.

On February 17, the civil aviation ministry asked Indian carriers to look at the possibility of operating flights to Ukraine due to the increase in demand.

Besides, the ministry had removed the curbs on the number of flights that can be operated between India and the eastern European nation under the bilateral air bubble arrangement to facilitate travel of Indians from that country.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Antibodies induced by mRNA shots improve for months; blood cells damaged by COVID cause blood vessel problems

Science News Roundup: Antibodies induced by mRNA shots improve for months; b...

 Global
2
NOAA’s GOES-T satellite launching early next month: All you need to know

NOAA’s GOES-T satellite launching early next month: All you need to know

 United States
3
Projectile fired from Ukraine destroys Russian FSB border office - FSB

Projectile fired from Ukraine destroys Russian FSB border office - FSB

 Russia
4
Health News Roundup: Majority of Japanese unhappy with progress of booster shots - survey; AstraZeneca boosts oncology credentials with breast cancer trial success and more

Health News Roundup: Majority of Japanese unhappy with progress of booster s...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022