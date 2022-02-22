Kalasani Mohan Reddy assumes charge as NLC India's Director for Planning and Projects

NLC India Ltd on Tuesday said Kalasani Mohan Reddy has assumed charge as its Director for Planning and Projects.

Reddy is a mining engineer from the Institution of Engineers (India), Kolkata.

He holds a First Class Mine Manager Competency Certificate (Coal) from the Directorate General of Mines Safety and an MBA degree in Finance. He did a course on 'Advanced Programme in Strategic Management for Business Excellence' from Indian Institute of Management, Lucknow, the company said in a statement.

Prior to his appointment, he was Chief Executive Officer of Neyveli Uttar Pradesh Power Limited (NUPPL), a joint venture between NLC India Ltd and Uttar Pradesh Rajya Vidyut Utpadan Nigam Limited (UPRVUNL).

He worked at Western Coalfields Ltd of Coal India Ltd and Singareni Collieries Company Ltd before NLC India in 2013.

