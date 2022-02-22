Left Menu

Wholesale price of tur dal drops nearly 3 pc on measures taken by govt

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-02-2022 20:14 IST | Created: 22-02-2022 20:14 IST
The government on Tuesday said wholesale price of tur dal declined by nearly 3 per cent in the last one year on the back of measures taken by it to boost domestic supply and stabilise rates.

''The government has taken several proactive and pre-emptive measures to augment domestic availability and stabilise prices of essential food commodities. It is because of these measures that the price of tur/arhar dal reported a sharp decline,'' an official statement said.

As per the data of Department of Consumer Affairs (DoCA), the average wholesale price of tur dal on February 22, 2022 was Rs 9,255.88 per quintal as compared to Rs 9,529.79 per quintal on the same day a year ago, showing a drop of 2.87 per cent.

Similarly, the average wholesale price of tur dal on February 21, 2022 was Rs 9,252.17 per quintal as against Rs 9,580.17 per quintal on the same day a year ago, registering a fall of 3.42 per cent.

In May 2021, the Centre said advisories were issued to states/UTs to monitor prices of essential food commodities and to ensure disclosure of pulses stocks held by millers, importers and traders under the Essential Commodities Act, 1955.

Imposition of stock limit on all pulses except moong was notified on July 2, 2021.

''Thereafter, an amended order was issued on July 19, 2021 imposing stock limits on four pulses, namely, tur, urad, masur, chana for a period up to October 31, 2021,'' the statement said.

To improve availability and stabilise prices of pulses, the government has allowed import of tur, urad and moong under 'free category' with effect from May 15, 2021 till October 31, 2021 in order to ensure smooth and seamless imports.

The free regime in respect of import of tur and urad has been extended till March 31, 2022.

This policy has been supported with facilitation measures and close monitoring of its implementation by the departments/organisations concerned.

''The import policy measures have resulted in substantial increase in import of tur, urad and moong as compared to the corresponding period for the past two years,'' it added.

