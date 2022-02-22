Russia casts boundary issue of breakaway Ukrainian regions as future issue
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 22-02-2022 20:22 IST | Created: 22-02-2022 20:20 IST
- Country:
- Russian Federation
Russia's foreign ministry said on Tuesday that the boundaries of two separatist Ukrainian regions that Moscow has formally recognised was a matter to be resolved in the future, the Interfax news agency reported.
A Russian-backed separatist leader said earlier on Tuesday that Moscow formally recognised the breakaway region of Donetsk within the wider boundaries of eastern Ukraine's Donetsk region, much of which is controlled by Ukrainian forces.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
UK foreign minister may visit Russia on Feb.10 - RIA
Russia links U.S. nuclear arms talks to security demands - report
Sports News Roundup: Olympics-Ice hockey-Canada beat Russians in the chaotic delayed game wearing masks; Olympics-Nordic combined-Women still frozen out in Olympic anomaly and more
UK Foreign Secretary Truss to visit Russia on Thursday
Japan lodges protest against Russia over upcoming firing drills near South Kurils