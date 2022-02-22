Germany convenes G7 foreign ministers call on Ukraine crisis
Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 22-02-2022 20:25 IST | Created: 22-02-2022 20:22 IST
German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock convened a call of foreign ministers from the Group of Seven industrialised nations on Tuesday to discuss the deepening crisis between Russia and Ukraine, her ministry said.
"The G7 continue to closely coordinate on the Russia crisis," said the ministry in a tweet, giving no further details.
