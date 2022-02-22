Gang robs lorry-load of new tyres at gun-point; arrested

Three members of an inter-State gang were arrested for allegedly robbing a lorry driver at gunpoint and decamping with a container of new tyres near here last week, police said on Tuesday. The main offender, along with two of his accomplices from Haryana, took a lift on the lorry saying they were going to that State, the police said.

On the way, the robbers threatened the driver and the cleaner when they reached Nalgonda district of Telangana with the firearm and bound the crew, blindfolded the two and beat them up, said Rachakonda Commissioner of Police Mahesh M Bhagwat in a press release.

Then, the gang put the crew in the container and drove the vehicle till Thukkuguda Outer Ring Road where they abandoned the lorry after unloading the tyres, said to be worth Rs 37.45 lakh, and fled. The driver and the cleaner were rescued by the local people, the police said. Last month, they said, the same gang was allegedly involved in stealing a container of new lorry tyres. On February 19, the main accused was arrested at the Delhi airport while trying to escape by flight.

The gang would sell the stolen tyres at half the price, the police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)