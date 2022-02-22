250 Indians returning from Ukraine on Tuesday night: Muraleedharan
Around 250 Indians including students belonging to various states are returning from Ukraine to Delhi on Tuesday night, Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan said.
In a tweet, he said more flights will operate in the coming days to help Indians return from that country.
''Around 250 Indians and students belonging to various states are returning from Ukraine to Delhi tonight. More flights in the coming days to help Indians return,'' he said.
Earlier in the day, the Indian embassy in Ukraine once again asked Indian students there to leave the country temporarily, amid escalating tensions following Russia recognising the independence of two separatist regions in eastern Ukraine.
