Left Menu

Engineering college professor hit by train in Nagpur, dies

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 22-02-2022 22:25 IST | Created: 22-02-2022 22:23 IST
Engineering college professor hit by train in Nagpur, dies
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A 35-year-old professor teaching at an engineering college died after being hit by a speeding train at a railway crossing in Maharashtra's Nagpur city, police said on Tuesday.

The deceased, identified as Prateek Sopan Bagde, was a resident of Jagruti Nagar and teaching at an engineering college here, they said.

He was crossing rail tracks in the Taj Nagar area after parking his motorcycle nearby when the train hit him on late Monday night, the police said.

A trackman, Devkaran Mishra (28), spotted Bagde's body at around 12.20 am on Tuesday and informed the Mankapur police.

A case of accidental death has been registered, the police added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Antibodies induced by mRNA shots improve for months; blood cells damaged by COVID cause blood vessel problems

Science News Roundup: Antibodies induced by mRNA shots improve for months; b...

 Global
2
NOAA’s GOES-T satellite launching early next month: All you need to know

NOAA’s GOES-T satellite launching early next month: All you need to know

 United States
3
Projectile fired from Ukraine destroys Russian FSB border office - FSB

Projectile fired from Ukraine destroys Russian FSB border office - FSB

 Russia
4
Health News Roundup: Majority of Japanese unhappy with progress of booster shots - survey; AstraZeneca boosts oncology credentials with breast cancer trial success and more

Health News Roundup: Majority of Japanese unhappy with progress of booster s...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022