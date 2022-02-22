Left Menu

Russia says it will evacuate its diplomats from Ukraine

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 22-02-2022 23:20 IST | Created: 22-02-2022 23:15 IST
Russia says it will evacuate its diplomats from Ukraine
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
Russia has made a decision to evacuate its diplomatic staff from Ukraine, the foreign ministry said on Tuesday.

"Our first priority is to take care of Russian diplomats and employees of the Embassy and Consulates General. To protect their lives and safety, the Russian leadership decided to evacuate staff of Russian missions in Ukraine, which will be implemented in the very near future," it said in a statement.

