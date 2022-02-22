U.S. opposes Canada's digital services tax proposal
Reuters | Updated: 22-02-2022 23:30 IST | Created: 22-02-2022 23:30 IST
The United States Trade Representative's (USTR) office said on Tuesday it opposed Canada's plan to enact a digital services tax (DST) and urged Canada to abandon plans for such a step.
"The United States urges Canada to abandon any plans for a unilateral measure and instead redouble its commitment to the rapid implementation of Pillar One of the October 8 OECD/G20 agreement and the negotiation of a multilateral convention", the USTR office said in a statement.
